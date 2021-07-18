Memphis Police looking for three suspects who stole cigarillos, e-cigarettes from East Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for three suspects who stole cigarillos and e-cigarettes from an East Memphis gas station.

According to Memphis Police, around 3:30 a.m., on Friday, officers responded to a Burglary Business in the 800 block of Mt. Moriah Road. A person told police that he received a call from the security company advising that there was movement inside the building around 3:15 a.m.

Officers made the scene and observed the front glass windows and glass doors broken out. The complainant made the scene and advised that 300 cigarillos and 60 electric cigarettes were missing from the location.

The three suspects left the scene in a dark-colored sedan. The merchandise stolen was valued at $1,000, and damages totaled $2,000.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.