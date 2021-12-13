MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police need your help locating a missing teen who left with an adult male who may have “forced himself on her,” according to police.

Police say the teen, Barbara Sanders, and another 17-year-old left with a man around 11 p.m. Sunday night.

The man, Lucky, forced himself on Sanders when they went into a place of business on Chelsea Ave near uptown Memphis, according to the alert.

The other teen was able to get away and call for police around 6 a.m. on Monday morning.

Barbara Sanders was last seen a pink hoodie, black pants and black and pink tennis shoes.

Lucky was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray sweatpants. He is 5’7 with a black beard and is believed to be around 40 years old.

He is also armed with a small handgun.

If you see Barbara or Lucky, please contact Memphis Police at 901-545-COPS or Missing Persons at 901-636-4450.