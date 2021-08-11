Memphis Police investigating reported domestic incident that appears to have turned deadly in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police were called to a Whitehaven neighborhood following a reported a domestic incident that appears to have turned deadly.  

Authorities told WREG they were called to a home on Whiteside Street near Whitesboro Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in regards to a domestic disturbance. Police didn’t leave the scene until 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. 

During that time, police blocked the street with their cars and crime scene tape, only allowing homicide detectives and a crew from the coroner’s office through.  

Authorities have not officially released information on what happened.  

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528- CASH.  

