Memphis Police identify victims of Frayser homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified the victims of a deadly double shooting in Frayser.

The shooting happened June 11 in Ridgecrest Apartments on Shady Vista Drive. Police say both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified the victims as 24-year-old Shaunease Spencer and 22-year-old Je’Nario Davis.

Memphis Police say the investigation has revealed the victims may have known the suspects responsible for the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.