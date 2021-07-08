Memphis Police identify suspect, persons of interest wanted in 7-year-old’s shooting death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified the suspect and persons of interest wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 7-year-old boy.

Kelby Shorty was killed in a shooting July 4th on North Montgomery. Nearly two dozen children were outside lighting fireworks when the shooting happened. Two adults were also injured in the shooting.

Memphis Police say a man named Jordan Pittman has been identified as a suspect in this shooting.

A warrant has been issued for Pittman charging him with first degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree murder and two counts of employment of a firearm during a commission of a dangerous felony.

Memphis Police released Pittman’s photo Thursday afternoon. Police have also released photos of two other persons of interest but say they have not been identified yet.

Anyone with information on this shooting or the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

