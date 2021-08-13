Memphis Police identify suspect in hotel robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has identified a suspect in a string of hotel robbery in Germantown.

Memphis Police say Gregory Moore was identified as one of the two armed men who robbed Microtel Inn and Suites on North Germantown Parkway. The robbery happened at around 2:30 a.m. August 8.

Memphis Police say the same gunmen may have robbed Quality Inn and Suites on Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Parkway Village, as well as a different Quality Inn in northeast Memphis.

Police say the suspects may be responsible for five robberies total.

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for aggravated robbery. Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.