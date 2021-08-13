Memphis Police identify suspect in hotel robbery

News
Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has identified a suspect in a string of hotel robbery in Germantown.  

Memphis Police say Gregory Moore was identified as one of the two armed men who robbed Microtel Inn and Suites on North Germantown Parkway. The robbery happened at around 2:30 a.m. August 8.

Memphis Police say the same gunmen may have robbed Quality Inn and Suites on Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Parkway Village, as well as a different Quality Inn in northeast Memphis.

Police say the suspects may be responsible for five robberies total.

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for aggravated robbery. Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Parent allegedly hit Sutter Creek Elementary teacher during incident over face masks

'We are afraid': Le Bonheur official warns COVID-19 surge could push hospitals to their limit

Last day to enroll in Affordable Care Act approaching fast

How Mississippi governor plans to address rise in COVID-19 cases without statewide mask mandate

Neshoba County General Hospital CEO calls on governor to help with COVID crisis

More News