Memphis Police: Driver was traveling 90 mph seconds before deadly crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Weeks after a deadly crash in Hickory Hill police charge a local woman with reckless vehicular homicide and aggravated assault.

Officers said Crystal Clark was going 90 miles per hour engaged at 100 percent throttle just seconds before her Mercedes smashed into a Nissan at the corner of Knight Arnold and Ridgewyck.

Christy Crouch, the woman driving the other car, died at the scene and a person riding with her was rushed to the hospital with punctured lungs and a fractured rib.

According to police, Clark told officers she thought she was only going about 10 miles per hour over the speed limit. The posted speed limit in the area is 40 miles per hour.