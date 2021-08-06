Memphis Police catch up with accused drag racer in fourth traffic stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police charged a man with drag racing and evading arrest after they say officers caught him driving recklessly in Southeast Memphis on Thursday following several previous attempts to stop him.

Tyrone Lott, 25, was also charged with theft, reckless driving, driving without a license and being a felon in possession of a handgun.

Thursday night, officers said they saw Lott’s black Infiniti Q50 with Arkansas plates on Mt. Moriah Road. They recognized the vehicle from previous run-ins with police.

At the intersection of Lamar Avenue and Knight Arnold, police said they saw the Infiniti drive into oncoming traffic, then speed up beyond 100 mph. They tried to stop the car, but Lott got out and hid from officers, until he was caught.

Police said it’s not the first time he had run from them.

They say officers tried to stop Lott three previous times, but he sped off: July 13 at Mt. Moriah and I-240, July 19 at Kirby Parkway and Messick and July 19 at White Station and Quince, where they say he was drag racing at about 90 mph in a 40 mph zone.