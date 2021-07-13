Memphis police address recent violence against children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are sounding off on recent acts of violence against children including 7-year-old Kelby Shorty, who was shot and killed on July 4th.

“Something has to be done,” Chief CJ Davis said while addressing local clergy Tuesday, “We should be angry about that.”

Chief Davis discussed her meeting with President Biden and efforts to repurpose pandemic money Memphis is already getting for anti-violence initiatives.

“Making sure cities like Memphis, other cities that deserve the resources get the resources,” Chief Davis said.

Mayor Jim Strickland touted the city’s “Group Violence Intervention Program”, which is designed to cut down on gang activity by helping those who are in a gang or thinking about joining one.

“To see if they will change their ways and go on the right path,” Mayor Strickland said, “And if they say they’re going on the right path we wrap our arms around them, help them find housing, whatever needs they’ve got, job training, a job and it works.”

In addition to Kelby Shorty, at least two other children have been shot in recent days and two more stabbed. In fact, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital says it’s treated more than 75 children for gunshot wounds this year including a record 20 in May.

“It breaks the heart of every police officer,” Assistant Memphis Police Chief Don Crowe said, “Imagine being the patrol officer who has to respond to that scene.”

While recognizing the importance of law enforcement in the fight against crime, officials say the community has to step up too.

“All these programs do not replace the responsibility that our citizens have,” Asst. Chief Crowe said, “None of this replaces parental responsibility, parental involvement.”

“It’s going to require everybody, our churches, our ministers, our activists,” Chief Davis said.

Police say nine children have been murdered in Memphis this year and four of those cases remain unsolved. If you know anything about those cases call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.