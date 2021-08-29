Memphis officials, residents prepare for impact of Hurricane Ida

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Storm preps are underway across the Mid-South as the outer bands of Hurricane Ida track across the region.

As Hurricane Ida batters Louisiana, anticipation is brewing for Mid-Southerners.

“It’s coming and all I can say is just say is get prepared for it and pray and hope that everything goes alright,” said Memphis resident James Johnson.

With three to six inches of rain in the forecast over the next two days, people across the city are getting ready, from the city inspecting and clearing drains, to shoppers at Home Depot stocking up.

Ingrad Zanderwood, who has family living along the Gulf Coast, knows all too well about the dangers of hurricanes.

“I just think that is traumatizing for anybody that’s been through that and to possibly go through that again and lose your home, I just can’t imagine,” Zanderwood said. “You can lose your home even if you don’t live near coast. I just think it’s scary for anybody.”

City officials say low lying areas are likely to flood if the drainage system becomes overwhelmed, but the water should recede quickly.

The thought of a flood has people like Mary Kelly thinking about what happened last weekend, when nearly 17 inches of rain fell in Middle Tennessee, resulting in the deaths of 20 people.

“I just hope that that nothing happens what happened in Humphreys County,” Kelly said. “That was just so sad for those people that had all that flash flooding. What was it, last week? Still unexpected. Hopefully it’s more of the rain that we need to change the temperature for crops and stuff, not like a flooding scary situation.”

Amid the uncertainty that lies ahead, Memphians remain hopeful.

“Like I said, all I can do is just hope and pray, man,” Johnson said. “It’s in the good Lord — it’s in his hands.”

The Office of Emergency Management says they have storm equipment and personnel on standby, ready to respond as needed.