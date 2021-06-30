Memphis officer accused in deadly accident released on his own recognizance

Antonio Marshall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police officer arrested following a deadly accident appeared in court on Wednesday.

Antonio Marshall was released on his own recognizance and ordered not to have any contact with the family hours after he turned himself in on two counts of vehicular homicide. A judge also ordered he undergo a mental exam.

According to police, Marshall was in his Dodge Charger traveling 99 mph when it hit a Pontiac Bonneville that was pulling into traffic near the corner of Walnut Grove and Timber Creek Drive on June 25.

Police said five seconds before the crash Marshall was traveling 114 mph. The speed limit on Walnut Grove is 45 mph. An MPD crash report states Marshall was “racing” and engaging in “aggressive driving/road rage.”

Court records show that the impact was so severe, the Bonneville was split in two and both individuals inside — Travis Parham, 19, and Wallace Morris, 42 — were ejected. The front half of the vehicle became trapped underneath Marshall’s car and he dragged it over 214 yards.

Marshall was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition. Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene.

Marshall has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

