Memphis men arrested after police chase in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police in Senatobia, Mississippi, say two Memphis men were arrested after leading police on a chase and crashing into an officer’s vehicle.

The incident happened at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, August 28. Senatobia Police say officers spotted a vehicle with paper temporary tag they thought looked suspicious. Police say the vehicle was stolen.

The driver reportedly tried to evade police and drove on to East Gilmore Street. Police say the suspects eventually headed southbound on I-55 into Panola County, driving faster than 100 mph.

According to police, the driver then tried to make an abrupt turn and crashed into a Senatobia Police officer. Both suspects in the car were taken into custody. Police say the driver was armed with a handgun and a high-capacity magazine.

Senatobia Police have identified the suspects as 22-year-old James Hardge and 19-year-old Marcus Crawford.

Hardge has been charged with felony possession of stolen property, felony fleeing and traffic offenses. Crawford has been charged with disorderly conduct.

Senatobia Police say the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Sardis Police Department, Panola County Sheriff’s Department and Batesville Police Department assisted.