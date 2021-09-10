Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland tests positive for COVID-19

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Strickland tweeted the announcement late Friday evening.

“After experiencing mild congestion, I tested positive today for COVID, but otherwise feeling well,” he said in part. “I’m thankful for being vaccinated.”

Strickland says he is self-isolating and conducting city business electronically. He’s also urging Memphians to get vaccinated.

“Over 90% of Memphians being hospitalized are not vaccinated,” he said. “Please get your vaccine.”

According to the Shelby County Health Department, 472,308 people in the county have been vaccinated. That’s 67.5 percent of the county’s goal to reach 700,000 people vaccinated.

The county is currently reporting 7,066 active COVID-19 cases and 1,931 COVID-related deaths. The health department says 377 newly confirmed cases were reported Friday.

