Memphis man wanted in Murfreesboro shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is wanted by police for a shooting in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Murfreesboro Police are looking for Justin Lee Bond, 27, of Memphis. He is believed to be the gunman in a shooting at The Pointe at Raiders Campus Apartments in Murfreesboro on July 5.  

A man was shot in the leg in that incident. He was treated and released from the hospital.  

Bond is considered armed and dangerous.  

If you know the whereabouts of Justin Lee Bond, contact Detective Albert Miles, III at 629-201-5513 or email tips to crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.

