Memphis man wanted after woman shot, 7-month-old kidnapped taken into custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis man wanted for shooting the mother of his 7-month-old son and taking off with the baby has been taken into custody.

Barry Medlock is accused of killing Marika Clark, a 23-year-old mother of two and the mother of Medlock’s 7-month-old son Braylen Clark.

Investigators tell us she was dropped at Regional One after Medlock shot her Sunday afternoon. Medlock had been on the run since the shooting.

Sources say Medlock turned himself in Thursday afternoon. Records show he’s now in jail at 201 Poplar.

At one point, an AMBER Alert was issued for Braylen. Thankfully, the little boy was found safe.

Antoinette Walker spoke with us about her daughter Marika.

“She was a giving person. Whenever you needed her, her family needed her, friends or whatever. She was there for them,” Walker said. “She was kinda silly. She used to try and do little dances and stuff.”

Walker wants the man accused of killing her daughter to be held accountable.

“He’s seven months. You know he won’t even remember his mom. Nothing but pictures and everything that we’ll have to show him,” Walker said. “To me, that’s a heartless coward to do something like that.”

Walker has this message for Medlock.

“It couldn’t have been nothing that bad that went on that you had to murder her, you have to shoot her,” Walker said.

Clark’s family has started a GoFundMe to help with funeral arrangements.