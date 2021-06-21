Memphis man sentenced for armed carjacking in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison following an armed carjacking in Frayser.

On September 25, 2018, Courtney Freeman, also known as Quatney Freeman, approached a man who was sitting inside a 2011 GMC Acadia at a gas station on North Watkins, according to information presented in court. He tapped on the glass, pulled a firearm and told the man to get out or he would shoot him.

The stolen vehicle was recovered the next day on St. Charles Street. Forensics was able to pull the suspect’s prints from inside the car, leading to officers identifying Freeman as a person of interest in the case. He was also positively identified by the victim, police said.

Freeman plead guilty to charges of armed carjacking and brandishing a firearm in September 2020. He was sentenced to 154 months in federal prison on June 15. There is no parole in the federal system.