Memphis man poured lighter fluid on children and threatened to set them on fire, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man arrested several times this year for domestic violence is behind bars again, this time accused of threatening to set the woman’s children on fire.

Christophe Garrett, 30, was arrested nearly a month after the incident at a home in the 1700 block of Preston Street in South Memphis.

The victim told investigators that Garrett became upset and began throwing things around the house. Then she said he poured lighter fluid over the feet of her four young children and said he was going to set them on fire.

The children told officers they were afraid they were going to be burned alive.

Cantral Anderson is the victim’s brother. He said Garrett also broke out the glass in the front door of his sister’s house.

“She said something about he was jumping on her, but she didn’t go into details, but she told me something like that was going on,” said Anderson.

Anderson has been staying at the home and is relieved Garrett was caught.

“Every time she came home, she was scared. She didn’t know what was going to happen to her,” said Anderson.

Police said back in February, Garrett threatened to kill the same woman and her children. They said he also turned on the gas inside the house on Preston while she was away.

They said when officers escorted her home, they smelled an overwhelming odor of gas. The Memphis Fire Department was called in to shut down the main gas valve, and several nearby homes had to be evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Garrett pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of domestic violence and was sentenced to 30 days in jail. This time he is charged with aggravated assault. He is also accused of stealing the victim’s blue 2010 Ford Taurus.

“As long as they can keep him in place and she doesn’t have to worry about messing with the kids and her,” said Anderson.

Anderson is being held on a $22,000 bond and will make his first appearance before a judge on Friday.