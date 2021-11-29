MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday that a man has been indicted for a murder that happened July 8 in Raleigh as a man was taking out the trash.



The District Attorney’s Office said that Metavious Bishop is being held on $250,000 bond as charged were announced in the murder of Ray C. Taylor.

According to the DA’s Office, the shooting occurred on the 5200 block of Yellowood Cove near Covington Pike and Stage Road. Witnesses told the DA that they heard two shots outside after Taylor went to take out the trash.

Taylor was pronounced dead on the scene. Witnesses identified Bishop as the man standing over Taylor’s body.

The DA’s Office said Bishop’s girlfriend told them he had called her earlier and he said he was heading by the house on Yellowood.



Bishop’s girlfriend said that she was inside the house at the time of the shooting, but she later identified his phone and preferred brand of cigars that were left on his car, next to the victim’s body.



The DA said that after investigators obtained consent to search her phone, they found an unopened Snapchat message where Bishop described a previous incident where the victim removed his shirt and came after him and possibly others.

Bishop’s next court appearance has not been posted at this time.