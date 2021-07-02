Memphis man indicted in deadly I-55 crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was indicted after a deadly crash along I-55 early last year.

Arendale Robinson, 36, was charged with vehicular homicide, DUI and reckless driving after he allegedly crashed into Odester Wright’s vehicle while traveling down I-55 near Shelby Drive in April 2020, the Shelby County District’s Attorney said.

Witnesses told investigators Robinson was speeding and driving recklessly prior to the accident. He then swerved, striking the back of Wright’s car.

Robinson also sustained serious injuries in the crash.

An image of Robinson was not available.