Memphis man indicted in deadly drive-by shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old man was indicted this week in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting in southeast Memphis.

Robert Cobb was charged with first-degree murder after witnesses claimed he was involved in the shooting death of Avery Boyd, 29, on July 15, in the 3900 block of Timber Trail near Kirby and East Raines. They told authorities Cobb was passing by in a vehicle from which the fatal shots were fired.

Five days after the shooting, authorities went by Cobb’s home to speak with him. When they arrived, Cobb allegedly bolted, carrying a pistol and an AR-style rifle.

He was captured without further incident.