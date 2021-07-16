Memphis man indicted in deadly drive-by shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Robert cobb

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old man was indicted this week in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting in southeast Memphis.

Robert Cobb was charged with first-degree murder after witnesses claimed he was involved in the shooting death of Avery Boyd, 29, on July 15, in the 3900 block of Timber Trail near Kirby and East Raines. They told authorities Cobb was passing by in a vehicle from which the fatal shots were fired.

Five days after the shooting, authorities went by Cobb’s home to speak with him. When they arrived, Cobb allegedly bolted, carrying a pistol and an AR-style rifle.

He was captured without further incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Drug Endangered Children: Little Lives Lost

Unarmed and dangerous: Conway police say man with no arms harassing women by asking to touch their feet

COVID surge prompts new mask mandate

L.A. County again requiring masks indoors starting Saturday amid coronavirus spike

Summer Wells' pastor: Social media backlash faced by congregants is 'evil'

Sumner County's innocent victims

More News