MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they’ve arrested a man after receiving a tip in November 2019 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding information received about a 21-year-old man messaging a 15-year-old girl about provocative, sexual images.

According to police, Axzaibeion Irby has been charged with solicitation of a minor and aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, in addition to violating probation.



Police said that Irby had received prepubescent images from a 15-year-old via Facebook. According to reports, Irby told the girl he was 17-years-old and the girl’s true age was 14.



Police said they identified Irby as the user and noted his real age is 21.



According to police reports, Irby messaged the girl on multiple occasions requesting nude images or videoes. Police said that Irby also expressed a desire to have sex with her over messaging.



Memphis Police noted multiple Facetime calls and text messaging between the two.

Irby does not have bond information posted at this time. His next court date is set for November 3.