Memphis man arrested in shooting death of 10-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police made an arrest in connection with last year’s shooting death of a 10-year-old boy.

Jadon Knox was shot last January and later died in the hospital.

Investigators said Martavis Ayers was developed as a person of interest during the investigation into the shooting death of Jadon Knox. Last month, police brought him in for questioning.

According to court records, Ayers implicated another person as the one who killed the child. He also told police that he gave the gun used in the homicide to another man, who sold it.

Eventually, police said Ayers changed his story, saying the shooting was an accident, and Knox ran into his line of fire while he was defending his property.

Ayers faces charges of reckless homicide, false reporting and tampering with or fabricating evidence.