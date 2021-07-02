Memphis man arrested in 2004 rape

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Donald Yancey

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was charged with aggravated rape more than 16 years after the offense was first reported.

Donald Yancey was arrested and charged Thursday.

According to police, a 30-year-old woman was at a club along Danny Thomas Boulevard in December 2004, when a man approached and forced her inside a vehicle using threats of violence. A second woman was also inside the vehicle at the time.

Once they arrived at a nearby motel, the victim was assaulted by the female suspect before being raped by the male. She was then assaulted and raped a second time, police said.

The victim was able to escape by telling the suspects she was having an asthma attack. When they opened the door for her to get some air, she bolted, running to a nearby home and calling 911.

The DNA from the victim’s rape kit came back to Yancey in May 2015. The female suspect has not been identified.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

New consequences for BUI

Heat wave-related deaths in Oregon, Multnomah County continue to rise

Farm worker dies from heat wave in Oregon

New permitless carry law

Court program aims to give Memphis youth a second chance

More News