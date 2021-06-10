Memphis man arrested after woman is shot, killed during attempted carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing serious charges after police say he and two other men killed a woman they were attempting to carjack.

Investigators say it happened on Memorial Day when Antonio McEntyre drove two armed men to the area of Shelby Drive and Chevron Road where Latorria Glover was sitting in her blue Nissan Maxima.

Seconds later, one of the men opened fire and struck Glover in the head, hand and arm. Police say she tried to drive away but crashed into another vehicle parked outside a home. That homeowner called 911, but Glover didn’t survive her injuries.

Investigators haven’t said why the gunman allegedly opened fire, which leaves some to wonder if the shots rang out while Glover was trying to get away instead of before.

Police say McEntyre was caught several days later, after officers found him in a carjacked Ford Mustang near Shelby Drive and Berta Street. The 21-year-old is currently charged in that case and in Glover’s murder.

Police say he admitted to his role, but investigators are still trying to find the other men involved.

WREG spoke with a woman who lives in the neighborhood. She says she hopes McEntyre faces justice and tries to turn his life around.

“Yeah he can, but I mean, he has to give his life to the Lord and turn it around,” she said, “You got to want to do it.”

McEntyre is being held on $100,000 bond and is due in court Friday.