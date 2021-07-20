Memphis man arrested after Pickwick Lake boat crash that killed father, daughter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A 33-year-old Memphis man has been indicted and is now under arrest for charges including vehicular homicide by intoxication after a boating accident on Pickwick Lake that killed a man and his 6-year-old daughter.

A Hardin County grand jury handed down criminal indictments for Matthew Swearengen on Monday.

The boat crash on August 15, 2020, killed David Carter, 40, and his 6-year-old daughter, both of Oakland, Tennessee. Carter was pronounced dead on the scene and his daughter was air lifted to Le Bonheur in Memphis, where she did not survive her injuries.

The indictments came as a result of an investigation in Hardin County.

Swearengen was unharmed in the collision. Swearengen was arrested by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and is being held in Hardin County jail on $100,000 bond. The initial court date is set for July 26.

Swearengen is facing several charges:

2 Counts of Vehicular Homicide by Intoxication – TCA 39-13-213 (a) (2)

2 Counts of Vehicular Homicide -TCA 39-13-213 (a) (1)

2 Counts of Aggravated Assault – TCA 39-13-102 (a) (1)

1 Count of Boating Under the Influence – TCA 69-9-217 (a)

1 Count of Failure to Render Aid – TCA 69-9-210 (a) (2)

The investigation is still ongoing. A civil suit against Swearengen was filed this May.