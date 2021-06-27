Memphis man arrested, accused of shooting at several people at Motel 6

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing a long list of charges after police say he fired several shots a multiple people and their vehicles at a Motel 6 in northeast Memphis.

According to Memphis Police, several witnesses saw a woman screaming and running at the Motel 6, trying to get away from a man identified as Jailyn Jenkins. Jenkins reportedly had a gun and tried to force the woman to get into a room.

Moments later, a man tried to intervene, and Jenkins and the man got into an altercation. Jenkins then fired one shot at the man and then left only to return to fire several shots at the victim’s car. While shooting, Jenkins also fired shots at another person’s car.

MPD said Jenkins then returned to the room where several of the victims were in and fired more shots into the room.

Jenkins was arrested and admitted to shooting at the victims and their cars. He is now facing several charges, including three counts of attempted first degree murder.