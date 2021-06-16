Memphis man accused of threatening to kill pastor, another person while watching ex move out

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he threatened to harm a pastor and several other people while helping a woman move.

On May 29, a woman called police saying her ex-boyfriend Leon Hailey had made the threats while a group of friends were helping her move out of Hailey’s home on Callahan Street in Frayser.

Prior to the incident, Hailey had agreed to allow the woman to come get her belongings after a breakup. After she and a group of people arrived things quickly escalated, resulting in Hailey becoming irate, pulling a gun and threatening to harm several people, police said.

At one point, Hailey allegedly threatened to kill the woman’s pastor and pointed it at another person’s head.

Hailey was arrested on Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault.

Prior to the incident, Hailey was accused in 2019 for threatening to kill his wife’s niece as well as the niece’s children (a three-year-old girl and a one-year-old boy) and 13 and 12-year-old siblings if they did not leave the property.

However, according to the wife at the time, Hailey was not allowed to be at the residence.