Memphis man accused of setting mask on fire, stuffing it in ex’s gas tank

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was charged with arson after police say he set fire to a car belonging to the mother of his child.

The woman was sleeping at a home in Orange Mound when police say James Taylor set fire to a surgical mask and stuffed it into the gas tank. He then sent her multiple text messages with one stating that her vehicle wasn’t going anywhere.

Taylor was arrested on the scene and charged with arson.