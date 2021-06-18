Memphis man accused of raping, holding federal employee against her will

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police say a man has been arrested for raping a woman and holding her against her will.

Police say the assault happened near the Jamesbridge Apartments in the 3800 block of S. Advantage Way Drive. According to police, the victim, who is a federal employee, went to the location on a federal probation and parole check.

Once the victim made it inside the apartment, there was a struggle between the victim and Taylor. Taylor overpowered the victim and took her gun and held her at gunpoint, according to MPD. Taylor refused to let the victim leave and pinned her down, strangled her, struck her with the weapon and repeatedly physically and sexually assaulted her.

The victim escaped the scene and notified officers and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Memphis Police have identified the suspect as 31-year-old Antonio Taylor.

Taylor is facing numerous charges, including aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and theft of property.

Taylor was found guilty of aggravated assault in May 2009 and was sentenced to four years.

Memphis Police thanked the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Metro Gang Unit for their help in taking Taylor into custody.