Memphis man accused of raping family member for years arrested

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dedrick Bell

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he was accused of raping a family member for years.

On July 20, a Highland Heights woman called police saying her daughter told her Dedrick Bell, 36, had been sexually assaulting her.

During a subsequent interview with investigators, Bell allegedly confirmed the allegations, saying he had been sleeping with the victim for three or four years. He said at first he was just “hunching” her, but when she turned nine or 10 he became “too weak” and started raping her.

Bell was arrested on Tuesday and charged with incest and rape of a child.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Two Rangers honored for heroics in downtown shooting

Central Valley native Lynn Williams will be able to call herself an Olympian for the first time

Tulare native Richard Torrez Jr. gears up for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

North Valley community rallying around Nickles' pursuit of softball gold

Family and friends rally behind Merced High graduate competing in the Olympics

'A lot of people need to be recognized': Photographer's book highlights 20 Olympians

More News