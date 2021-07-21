Memphis man accused of raping family member for years arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he was accused of raping a family member for years.

On July 20, a Highland Heights woman called police saying her daughter told her Dedrick Bell, 36, had been sexually assaulting her.

During a subsequent interview with investigators, Bell allegedly confirmed the allegations, saying he had been sleeping with the victim for three or four years. He said at first he was just “hunching” her, but when she turned nine or 10 he became “too weak” and started raping her.

Bell was arrested on Tuesday and charged with incest and rape of a child.