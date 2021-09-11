Memphis man accused of possessing more than 200 images, videos of child pornography

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after law enforcement found more than 200 images and videos of child pornography in his possession.

According to court documents, Memphis Police received a complaint from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) stating that someone in the Memphis area had uploaded 10 pictures they categorized as “apparent child pornography” in an online account.

Officials say Google had reported finding the images and submitted them to the NCMEC, along with the account owner’s information.

Memphis Police viewed the pictures and confirmed that each image depicted children engaging in sexual activity. Court documents say law enforcement submitted a search warrant to Google as well as to the suspect’s phone carrier T-Mobile.

The search warrant revealed 185 more pictures, as well as 16 videos. Law enforcement also discovered emails that suggested the suspect was trading pictures with others.

The suspect was identified as Sir Charles Pearson. Law enforcement were reportedly able to determine that Pearson was the sole owner of the online account.

Court documents say Pearson was arrested and later admitted to taking nude pictures of children and trading the pictures with other people.

Pearson is facing several charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. He’s due in court Monday morning.