Memphis man accused of drag racing, driving more than 90 mph on East Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say officers caught a man drag racing on East Shelby Drive Saturday night.

According to Memphis Police, officers spotted an orange Dodge Challenger and an orange Ford drag racing from a red light on East Shelby Drive near Kirby Parkway at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Police say the cars were going more than 90 mph.

Plainclothes officers reportedly followed them. Police say while police were still following them, the drivers stopped at the red light, did a U-turn and continued racing.

Memphis Police say officers were able to follow the orange Dodge Challenger to the area of Crystal Hill Drive near Ross Road and detain the driver.

Police identify the driver as 30-year-old Larry Veasley. Veasley has been charged with drag racing and reckless driving.

Memphis Police say his Dodge Challenger was towed to the city lot.