 MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Staffing shortages caused by the pandemic combined with severe weather are wreaking havoc on the nation’s airports.

Five flights out of Memphis International Airport have been canceled this morning:

  • Delta Flight 3533 To Minneapolis,
  • Delta Flight 5050 To New York,
  • Delta 2912 To Salt Lake City,
  • American Flight 4915 To Washington D.C.,
  • American Flight 5260 To Washington, D.C.

Two arriving flights have also been canceled:

  • Delta Flight 4766 From New York
  • American Flight 5260 From Washington, D.C

You can check your flight status at FlyMemphis.com