Memphis flag display honors 9/11 victims on 20th anniversary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the 20th anniversary of 9/11 is upon us, a flag display is tugging at hearts of many across Memphis as they reflect on one of the darkest moments in this country’s history.

Two decades after 9/11, the pain still resonates for many across the Mid-South.

Maria Fuhrman remembers 9/11 like it was yesterday. The New York resident says it is something she will never forget.

“The thing that got me most on that day was going home, sitting on my front stoop and listening to the silence, because all air traffic had stopped,” said Fuhrman, who is visiting Memphis. “Everything had literally stopped, and you heard the silence.”

In remembrance of 9/ 11, a display of 600 flags has been erected in Memphis as a tribute to the lives lost and sacrifices made. The National Exchange Club put the exhibit up in conjunction with their convention happening this week.

“We just want to people to remember and not forget 9/11, especially people here in Memphis,” said Don Wright, past president of the National Exchange Club.

Along with the flags, the organization honored the 13 servicemen and women killed in Afghanistan during withdrawals with a reserved table at the conference.

“We will never forget the sacrifices they made for us to have our freedoms today in this country,” Wright said. “It’s just a chance for people remember we are Americans, no matter what religion, no matter what color, no matter anything, we’re all Americans, and we need to honor and respect that flag.”

Tourists like Fuhrman appreciate the tribute and hopes others will too.

“Something like this is a really good reminder,” she said. “You drive by, it reminds you of all the people that sacrificed their lives that day, some willingly, some unbeknownst that they never be home. But it’s a big toll that it took on this country and we need to remember that.”

The flag display will be here until September 12.