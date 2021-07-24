Memphis Fire Department battling fire near Blues City Café

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department responded to a report of a fire near a downtown Memphis restaurant Saturday.

MFD didn’t provide many details other than the call came in around 11:16 a.m. Additionally the fire department said the fire is from an underground transformer, but that as yet to be confirmed according to Wayne Cooke with MFD.

Cooke said the fire is now said under control and no injuries have been reported at this time.

Many streets in the area are blocked off and officials are encouraging people to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.

