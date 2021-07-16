Memphis couple accused of following, shooting at transgender woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis couple was arrested this week after reportedly following and shooting at a transgender woman’s car in May.

Deandre Harris and Tiara Miller have both been charged with attempted first-degree murder. Harris has also been charged with possession of a firearm in commission of a dangerous felony.

The incident happened May 11 at the Southland Mall. According to court records, the victim told police she was trying to avoid a man who had harassed her because she’s transgender. The victim reportedly went into a store to get away from him and take his picture.

That’s when the victim encountered Harris and Miller. Harris and Miller reportedly became upset when the victim complimented their child and accused of her trying to take a picture of the child. Court documents say the police were called, but both the victim and the suspects left before police arrived.

When the victim left the mall, she saw Harris and Miller following her. The victim told authorities they followed her to Exxon on Elvis Presley near East Shelby Drive and continued following her to the KFC on Elvis Presley near Blanchard.

The victim said she was trying to get out of the parking lot when Harris fired several shots at her. Officers made the scene and found three bullet holes in her vehicle. Officers also found three shell casings near one of the entrances of the KFC.

Harris and Miller were arrested Wednesday, July 14.

