Memphis councilwoman creates new program offering free counseling sessions this summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new program will offer a safe, free space to go and talk to a counselor about what’s on your mind this summer.

Memphis City Councilwoman Rhonda Logan has created “Counselor in Your Community,” a program featuring free, one-on-one sessions with trained and licensed counselors.

Logan came up with the program after hearing from people in the community, afraid of violence and the shootings happening in neighborhoods across the city.

“I’ve noticed as we get closer to summer I’ve been getting a lot of emails from residents about being afraid,” Logan said. “Being anxious even about the blight. Like the blighted house next door. So, I just felt like providing this service would be a step in the right direction.”

Logan invites anyone to attend.

“If you just want to talk to somebody, it may not feel like you have a mental health issue, but you just know you need to talk to somebody, objective, non-judgmental and just maybe get some things off your chest,” Logan said.

She says access to mental health help should be for everyone.

“We want to make sure that we have not only food in our communities, opening back up the businesses, but we have opportunities for people to talk to someone about the things that they’re feeling or that they went through,” Logan said.

Registration is not required but counseling will be on a first come, first served basis.

“Counselor in Your Community” will run every Thursday from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. beginning June 17th through August 26th at different locations within the community.

“Counselor in Your Community” dates and locations:

June 17; July 15; August 19 – Raleigh Community Church, 4748 New Allen Rd.

June 24; July 22; August 26 – For The Kingdom, 4100 Raleigh Millington Rd.

July 8; August 12 – Calvary Church of the Nazerene, 1851 N. Houston Levee Rd.

July 29; August 5 – Bellevue Baptist Church, 2000 Appling Rd.