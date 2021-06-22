Memphis Councilman still hasn’t paid taxes, even after promise to do so

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When WREG questioned a city councilman about his overdue tax bill last week, he promised to pay up as soon as possible.

“I’ll write a check Friday,” Memphis Councilmember Martavius Jones said.

Memphis and Shelby County records showed he owed more than $5,500 on two properties.

But when WREG checked records Monday, they showed he hadn’t paid.

We called Jones to ask why. He declined our request for an on-camera interview did answer questions over the phone. He said he got backed up in paying his taxes due to the Juneteenth holiday.

“Shelby County government as well as city of Memphis government, they were both closed on Friday,” he said.

We asked if he had a new day by which they will be paid.

“No,” he said.

Jones went on to say he would not let his home default and planned to pay soon. He did not apologize to constituents.

“There is a consequence for late payment. That’s interest. I recognize that,” he said.

WREG also checked other councilmembers and commissioners’ records. They showed Edmund Ford, Sr. is also behind by several thousand dollars.

Ford did not respond to WREG’s repeated requests for comment.

All other elected officials we were able to check did not have a balance.