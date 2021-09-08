Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley announces run for governor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis city leader is looking to go toe-to-toe with Gov. Bill Lee.

City Council member JB Smiley Jr. announced plans Wednesday to run for Tennessee governor.

Smiley, a Memphis native and lawyer with Smiley & Associates, spoke about community policing, violent crime prevention programs and vocational training for high school students.

The 34-year-old also spoke about the state’s coronavirus response and says he supports vaccination efforts, saying everyone should have reliable access to healthcare, especially now.

“To all of the surrounding counties and towns, I’m asking that we come together, that we support each other, that we wrap each other around in love and move us to a better direction,” he said.

Smiley has served on the city council for the last two years.

He’s joining a growing list of Democrats entering the race, including Middle Tennessee physician Dr. Jason Martin.

The election is November 2022.