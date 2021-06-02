Memphis caretaker accused of abusing 83-year-old woman, hitting her with car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis caretaker was arrested after he was accused of beating an 83-year-old woman and then hitting her with her own car.

According to police, officers discovered the injured woman when they responded to the 1500 block of Marianna Street on June 1. She told authorities Melvin Brooks, 64, struck her several times in the face so hard that her dentures fell out of her mouth.

Arkansas man who robbed taco shop with water pistol asks for clemency again after 40 years in prison

He then reportedly proceeded to hit her in the body and chest before jumping into her car and hitting her.

Brooks was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, attempted second-degree murder, vulnerable adult abuse and misdemeanor assault.