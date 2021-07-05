Memphis Animals Services offers $20 adoption special for July to combat overcrowding

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services says it’s out of space and out of options and pleading with the community for help.

“We are just beyond capacity here at Memphis Animal Services,” said Director Alexis Pugh. “Our kennels are so full that when dogs come in we don’t actually have the space on our adoption floor to move them too. We’re having to keep them in holding kennels in the back.”

The staff at Memphis Animal Services is calling on you to help. There’s been a recent influx of animals brought to the shelter, and it’s endangering the shelter’s goal of not euthanizing animals for space — something they haven’t had to do for more than a year.

“We’re dangerously close to losing that goal, and I know that this community values that goal and doesn’t want to go back. And I can tell you our staff we really don’t want to go back,” said Pugh.

But if they can’t find homes for 15-20 animals, they said that’s a real possibility. To prevent that from happening, they’re offering a $20 adoption special this month.

And if you’re not in the position to adopt, they said fostering can also make a big difference.

“We’re talking a week. A week of a dog in your home. That could be the difference between another animal losing its life,” Pugh said.

MAS said the stress of an overcrowded shelter not only affects the animals and care they receive but the staff putting in long hours in a stressful environment.

“I can’t put into words how difficult it is when we hit these capacity crisis and our staff really pays the price because they care so much,” Pugh said.

MAS is hopeful our community answers their plea for help because it will take everyone pitching in to make a difference.

“This is a community issue. This is not a shelter issue. It is a community problem and it is a community to solve,” said Pugh.

You can learn more about adopting or fostering and see available pets at the shelter’s website.