Memorial planned in Marion for Marine killed in Afghanistan blast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A memorial vigil honoring SSgt. Taylor Hoover is planned for Sept. 3 in Marion, Arkansas, where he had family connections.

Hoover, 31, was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in a blast at the Kabul airport as troops were pulling out of a 20-year war there Aug. 26.

Roller-Citizens Funeral Home in West Memphis said Hoover was the nephew of pastor Jeremey Soto and his wife Heather, who serve at Victory Church of the Mid-South in Marion, Arkansas.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson confirmed Tuesday that Hoover was from West Memphis, a Marine Staff Sergeant, and was one of the service members killed in the blast in Afghanistan.

The vigil is planned for 7 p.m., Sept. 3 at the Marion Performing Arts Center. No open flames are allowed, only battery-operated lights.

Two funeral homes are also opening register books for people who would like to convey sympathies and condolences. Those books will be on display from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, at:

Roller-Citizens Funeral Home, 201 N. Pine Street, West Memphis, Ark.

Brent Taylor and Paul McCarver Funeral Directors, 948 Reddoch Cove, Memphis, Tenn.

“We all grieve for the Americans we lost, and we pray for the all injured in the attack. Our hearts go out to all of their loved ones,” Roller-Citizens said in a statement.