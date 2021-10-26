MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Physician-led home-based medical care company, Prospero Health, announced today that it will create 530 jobs in Shelby County over the next five years.

Prospero’s co-Founder, President, and Chief Operating Officer, Michael Scarbrough, made the announcement today that it will expand its headquarters as part of the Downtown Memphis expansion.

Prospero will relocate from its 28,000 square feet location on South Main to South B.B. King Boulevard, which will be 80,000 square feet.

“More than doubling our original commitment to create jobs signals the confidence we have in the talent in Memphis and in Shelby County,” Scarbrough said. “We are fortunate to be relocating and we know such an attractive space and location will help bolster our expansion.”

Prospero has been a tenant in downtown Memphis since September 2019. Mayor Jim Strickland said the company has already exceeded expectations.

“This is exactly the type of company and expansion we want to see happening downtown,” Strickland said. “I can remember just two years ago helping to make the original announcement for Prospero, and here we are today. They’ve exceeded our expectations, and I couldn’t be happier to watch the continued growth of this great company.”

Prospero plans to relocate in early 2022.