Mayor Jim Strickland reassures residents tackling crime across Memphis is top priority

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Violent crime in the city of Memphis continues to be one of the biggest concerns in communities across the city.

City officials are speaking up to let residents know they are doing the best they can, but it’s going to take a team effort.

In a nearly nine-minute video released by the city of Memphis, Mayor Jim Strickland reassures residents that he hears their concerns about the city’s crime problem and says his office is actively working to provide short term and long-term solutions.

Friday night, Memphis Police say a group of teens walked into the Eden Food Mart on South Mendenhall and robbed and shot one of the customers who was standing in line.

People who live in the community, like Daryl Hudson, who describes himself as a true Memphian since the city is his hometown, says he is disturbed that violent crime continues to plague his community.

“It’s just out of control,” Hudson said. “It’s some confused adults to now. It’s not just the kids. If the adults are confused, what are the kids going to be that they have an influence on?”

As violence seems to be on an uptick across the city of Memphis, city officials are speaking up to let residents know they are doing the best they can, but it’s going to take a team effort.

In a video released on Facebook, Mayor Jim Strickland talks about his plan to reduce the level of violent crimes.

“Working to solve the problem of violent crime has been the hard and most challenging obstacle I have faced,” said Strickland.

This plan includes rebuilding MPD, providing more programs to positively impact youth, reducing recidivism, increasing economic opportunity, and punishing violent offenders.

“While there’s no question that we should explore alternatives to prison for nonviolent felons, there’s also no question that we should prosecute violent criminal to the fullest extent of the law,” said Strickland.

Strickland goes on to talk about how the city has recently funded the group violence intervention program known as GVIP. Despite these programs, Strickland says one of the biggest ways to curb violence is community involvement.

“Parents and families have the biggest impact on a young person. Please know where your children are and who they are hanging out with,” Strickland said.

The mayor ends his video by saying in the upcoming weeks he will release more updates on what the city is doing to keep the city safe.