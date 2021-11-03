MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MATA will begin testing a “modern streetcar” on the long-shuttered Madison Avenue trolley line in the next 90-120 days.

Paul Young, president and CEO of the DMC, said during a State of Downtown presentation that he had received the information from Gary Rosenfeld, the leader of MATA, in response to a question from a participant in Wednesday’s online event.

The upcoming test will determine the future of the Madison line, Young said.

Watch the full presentation here

A spokesperson for MATA confirmed the transit service plans to test new electric streetcars on the route to see if the existing infrastructure will support them. If testing is successful, it would still be a long process to get those streetcars up and running.

MATA currently provides service on the route using rubber-wheeled trolley buses, but MATA said the new electric streetcars would run on the existing tracks. Compared to historic trolleys, the streetcars would have a modern interior, heating and air conditioning and larger passenger capacity.

“The integration of modern streetcars is a cost-efficient method to provide high frequency service on intensely developed corridors, increase ridership, inspire economic development, and expand energy-efficient transportation options,” MATA said in a statement.

Trolley service on the Main, Madison and Riverfront lines was suspended in 2014 after two historic trolleys caught fire. Service using historic trolleys has since returned to Main Street, but not to the Riverfront or Madison lines.

The Madison line runs east from Main Street to Cleveland Street. It was built in the early 2000s following historic trolley lines that were removed decades earlier.

Young also reported that MATA has purchased three trolleys and is looking to rehabilitate them to restore service on the Riverfront line.

100 N. Main progress

100 N. Main

Also Wednesday, Young announced that six development groups have been chosen as finalists for the renovation of the 100 N. Main building, which has sat vacant for several years. All of the applicants proposed a mix of residential, office and retail for the structure.

Finalists are:

100 N. Main Development Partners, primary: Kevin Woods

Alexander Co., primary: Joseph Alexander

Block Real Estate Services and Sunflower Development Group, primary: Aaron Mesmer

Carlisle Development Co. LLC, primary: Chase Carlisle

Flaherty & Collins, primary: David Flaherty

Russel Glen and Matthews Southwest, primary: Terrence G. Maiden