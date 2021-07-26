Masks encouraged not required in Collierville schools this coming school year

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — As the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on the Mid-South, Collierville Schools announced that masks are strongly encouraged for the unvaccinated but not required.

In an email sent out to parents and students, Collierville Schools laid out its plans for the upcoming school year.

Masks for unvaccinated students and staff are recommended, but not required, during school operations and on school buses.

Social distancing will continue with a minimum of three feet of separation between students in their classroom to the extent possible.

Frequent handwashing and good respiratory etiquette will be routinely emphasized.

Disinfecting of physical spaces will occur throughout the school day.

The district will continue contact tracing in collaboration with the Shelby County Health Department.

Anyone presenting with symptoms of illness should stay home and consult with their medical provider.

Shelby County Schools will require masks in the new school year. Back in May, Germantown Municipal School District also said that masks would be highly recommended, but not required.

Last week, WREG reached out to districts in Shelby County as well as DeSoto County to see what their masking policies will be as we get ready to start school.

Germantown Schools said they’re still in the planning phase; Lakeland Schools said masks will remain optional; a spokesperson with DeSoto County Schools told us, there are not any state mandates at this time regarding masks or vaccinations for Mississippi school districts; Millington and Arlington Schools said masks will be optional; Bartlett had not responded.

