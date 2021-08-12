Marshall County law enforcement investigating threat against Byhalia schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials in Marshall County, Mississippi, are reportedly investigating a threat made against Byhalia schools.

The Marshall County School District said it was made aware of a threat against Byhalia schools late Thursday.

The district says additional safety protocols are in place for Friday’s school day in response to the threat. The district said it will be working with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Byhalia City Police to have additional officers on campuses as school begins and throughout the day.

Anyone who has any information regarding the threats is asked to contact either the Marshall County School District Campus Police, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office or the Byhalia City Police.

