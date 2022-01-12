MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A married couple was injured in a shooting in North Memphis on Sunday.

MPD responded to an aggravated assault around 8 p.m. at Regional One Health regarding a shooting in the area of Chelsea and Hyde Park.

According to court documents, Hudson was armed with an assault rifle when the couple approached him in their vehicle on Hyde Park.

The husband told police he tried to speak with Hudson but he began firing shots at their vehicle without hesitation.

The couple were both left in critical condition as the husband was hit three times in the back and the wife was struck twice in the head.

Hudson was taken into custody where he was charged with two counts of attempted murder.