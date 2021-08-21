Marion man killed in shooting on Arkansas interstate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Arkansas State Police say a Marion man was killed in a shooting on I-40 Saturday morning.

Arkansas State Police say 21-year-old Kindylen Roberts was shot while riding in a vehicle traveling eastbound on I-40. The shooting happened near the Morgan/Maumelle exit at around 2:30 a.m.

According to state police, a passenger in another vehicle leaned out of a window and started firing shots at the car Roberts and another person were riding in.

Roberts was pronounced dead at a Little Rock hospital. Police say the other person in the car with Roberts was also injured in the shooting. That victim was treated at the scene and later released.

Arkansas State Police have arrested 24-year-old Justin Mays in connection with this shooting. Mays has been charged with capital murder and first-degree battery.

Mays is currently being held at the Pulaski County Jail.