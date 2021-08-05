Marion, Little Rock school districts file lawsuit challenging state’s ban on school mask mandate

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock School District has been joined by the Marion School District in filing a lawsuit Thursday challenging the state law prohibiting the public mask mandates.

LRSD voted on Wednesday to pursue the lawsuit.

Attorney Chris Heller of Friday Eldridge and Clark is representing the districts.

The LRSD board approved moving forward on the lawsuit 7-1 with Jeff Wood voting no on Wednesday.

Superintendent Mike Poore said he supports the board in pursuing the lawsuit.

Marion School District reported on Thursday that there are 839 students and 10 staff members out on quarantine.

Marion School District Superintendent Glen Fenter pleaded with legislators during the Special Session on Wednesday to amend the law prohibiting the mask mandate.

